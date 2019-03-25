SA Live Featured Clip

MomDay: Win a family 4-pack to see "Mariachi Girl" at The Magik Theatre

Mariachi Girl runs through April 14 at the Magik Theatre

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Are you looking for some family fun with the kids?

The Magik Theatre will be showing the production of "Mariachi Girl"  through April 14.

The story of "Mariachi Girl" is about a 10-year-old girl, Carmencita, who dreams of being a mariachi singer while joining in performance with her father.

Carmencita's father, however, clings to a long-held family tradition of male-only mariachis.

"Mariachi Girl" is an uplifting bilingual production about reaching for your dreams and is filled with vibrant original mariachi music. 

"Mariachi Girl" is ideal for ages 7-11 years old.

Magik Theatre ticket giveaway

You can win four tickets to see "Mariachi Girl" at the Magik Theatre!

For more information, visit magiktheatre.org

 

 

 

Information courtesy of The Magik Theatre. This is a sponsored article. 

