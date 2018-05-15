Momdays: 'A Winkle in Time' opens Friday at The Magik Theatre

SAN ANTONIO - Looking for some fun for the entire family?

For a nice outing during this warm weather season, you should definitely see "A Wrinkle in Time" in theaters and make sure to stop by The Magik Theatre for the live onstage performance!

There's whimsical props, time travel and the battle of good versus evil.

"My favorite thing about this show is how each person can see themselves in a different character," said Olivia Ring, who plays “Meg” in "A Wrinkle in Time" at The Magik Theatre.

Everything you need to know about "A Wrinkle in Time"

"A Wrinkle in Time" is adapted from the award-winning book by Madeline L’Engle who is known for works reflecting both her Christian faith and interest in science.

The novel is a young adult favorite, sci-fi favorite and shows a moral examination of good and evil.

This performance is ideal for audience members ages 10 and up.

Middle school and high school kids will also love this show!

Start marking your calendar -- opening night of "A Wrinkle in Time" is Friday, May 18, and the show ends Sunday, May 27.

Performance schedule

May 18-19 at 6:30 p.m. | May 20 at 2 p.m.

May 25-26 6:30 p.m. | May 27 at 2 p.m.

School performances: May 18 and May 25 at 9:45 a.m.

Show run-time is a little more than two hours with an intermission

For more information, visit magiktheatre.org or call 210-227-2751.

Information courtesy of The Magik Theatre.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.