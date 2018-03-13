Momdays: Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical is now playing at The Magik Theatre

SAN ANTONIO - Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical at The Magik Theatre is a perfect show for a family outing this month!

This play is full of adventure, singing and even some dancing laundry.

Yes, that's right even dancing laundry for the younger kiddos.

Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical is based on the picture book by Mo Willems and has become a classic for younger children to enjoy.

Knuffle Bunny appeals to all ages 😀

Rosa Gardner who plays Trixie in Knuffle Bunny said, "It's so much fun. There’s something for everyone. This show is ideal for kids 3-7 years old, but if a parent comes with them they won’t be bored. There’s plenty to laugh at for everyone."

Gardner said, "Knuffle Bunny is a show about Trixie, a wild toddler that never stops moving. A lot of parents can relate to that."

The Magik Theatre values education and literacy with children

"We really care about making sure that we share education and literacy with children at The Magik Theatre, Gardner said. We always encourage kids to read the book and many of them have."

Don't miss out on some great family fun at The Magik Theatre this month!

Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical runs through April 7.

For more information, you can visit magiktheatre.org or call 210-227-2751.

Information courtesy: The Magik Theatre

