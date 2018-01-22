Momdays: Magik Theatre kicks off 'Tomas and the Library Lady'

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for something fun to do with the family that's affordable, you can take the kiddos to see 'Tomás and the Library Lady' at The Magik Theatre!

"Tomás and the Library Lady" is based on a true story that will come to life onstage January 26-February 17, it's adapted from the novel by Pat Mora.

What is " Tomás and the Library Lady" about?

"Tomás and the Library Lady" explores the life of Chicano author and educator Tomás Rivera, who is the son of a migrant worker and had to leave school to provide for his family working in the crops.

Rivera's life was positively impacted when he met a "library lady" who introduced him to a world of books in high school.

Even though Rivera still had to work in the conditions of migrant life, he graduated from high school and eventually received a master's degree.

Tomás Rivera became the first Latino chancellor of an American university in 1979.

"Tomás was able to overcome these obstacles all due to the kindness and compassion of that one library lady who showed him that reading is truly powerful."

"To this day, students like Tomás continue to experience the same scenario of falling behind on their education in order to move up north and go help their families make money to live off of," said, director Laura Garza.

The story is timeless and relatable to everyone working to overcome challenges, said Artistic Director Frances Limoncelli

More information & showings for "Tomás and the Library Lady"

Regular performance times are Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Opening Night and Educator Day: Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Educators receive a FREE TICKET (with ID) for this performance and 1.5 CPE credit hours

Military and first responders Performance: Feb. 3 at 2 p.m.

All showings will take place at The Magik Theatre, located at 420 S. Alamo. San Antonio, TX 78205.

For a full list of show times and ticketing information, visit www.MagikTheatre.org or contact The Magik Theatre Box Office at 210-227-2751.

Be sure to follow SA Live on Twitter & Facebook for the latest lifestyle trends!

Information courtesy: Magik Theatre

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.