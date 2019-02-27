Moody Gardens Galveston Island sweepstakes; spring break family fun!

SAN ANTONIO - Spring break is just around the corner, and Moody Gardens is the hottest place to visit on Galveston Island with attractions the entire family will enjoy!

At Moody Gardens, your family can have fun exploring the Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid, 4D Special FX Theater, Discovery Museum, the ropes course and zip lining and Palm Beach.

Kids will love the brand-new exhibit, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer Exhibit," featuring team-building mazes, puzzles, and arcade games while adults can relax at the swim-up pool bar at the Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa and Convention Center.

For more information about Moody Gardens, visit moodygardens.org or call 409-744-4673.

Information courtesy of Moody Gardens Galveston Islands.

