Moody Gardens offers new features for holiday season

SAN ANTONIO - Halloween is almost here, which means Christmas is right around the corner!

This year, you may want to head to Moody Gardens Galveston Island for the holiday season and enjoy the eight holiday attractions at the park.

Moody Gardens offers a wide variety of attractions that are both educational and fun, including an Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid and Discovery Pyramid.

On Nov. 17, Moody Gardens will kick off the holiday season of festivities wth Ice Land: Pole-to-Pole, which features 2 million pounds of ice, all carved into fascinating pieces of artwork.

Eight holiday attractions at Moody Gardens

Ice Land: Pole-to-Pole

Festival of Lights

Holiday 3D films

Rudolph 4D

Ice skating

Arctic slide

Train rides

Photos with Santa

Festival of Lights

Enjoy a 1-mile lighted trail featuring more than 100 holiday light displays, an ice skating rink and an arctic slide at the Festival of Lights.

"You can get some hot chocolate and make some s'mores at the Festival of Lights," said Alexis Shelly, public relations coordinator, Moody Gardens.

Enter to Win a Family 4-Pack to Moody Gardens

One lucky winner will receive four tickets to Moody Gardens, one-night stay at Moody Gardens Hotel, and a voucher for two at the Moody Gardens Golf Course.

Two winners will receive a Family 4-Pack to Moody Gardens.

Enter the contest here.

For more information, visit moodygardens.com or call 409-744-4673.

Information courtesy of Moody Gardens Galveston Island.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.