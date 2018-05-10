More FUN at Fiesta Texas! New Wonder Woman coaster opens Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Get ready for a NEW thrill only at Six Flags Fiesta Texas!

That's right, Fiesta Texas is excited to debut the world's first-of-its-kind single rail coaster and the one and only Wonder Woman herself -- Wonder Woman: Golden Lasso Coaster.

"The ride is Six Flags Fiesta Texas' only 90-degree straight down drop for a roller coaster," said Sydne Purvis, communications manager, Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

"You’re seated single file in an eight-passenger train. It’s a totally open and unobstructed view," said Purvis.

Family fun at Six Flags Fiesta Texas!

San Antonio is home to the thrill capital of South Texas, Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Fiesta Texas offers thrilling rides, spectacular live shows and a FREE water park included in admission.

You can't beat that!

Plus, there are appearances by the Looney Tunes characters, make sure to ride the DC Comic roller coasters featuring Superman and Batman alongside Wonder Woman.

Be sure to check out the Wonder Woman ride this summer at Fiesta Texas!

Click here to win a Family 4-Pack to Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

For more information about Six Flags Fiesta Texas and tickets, visit sixflags.com/fiestatexas or call 210-697-5050.

Information courtesy of Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.