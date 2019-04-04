National Public Health Week: Food safety & inspections

SAN ANTONIO - It's National Public Health Week and Metro Health is highlighting the importance of food safety and inspections.

The Food and Environmental Health Services division works to ensure the maximum protection in food sanitation and environmental health.

"We have 36 food inspectors that inspect daycares, schools, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, swimming pools, mobile vendors and food booths," said Jerry Trevino, sanitarian services manager at Metro Health.

Sanitarians help investigate:

Foodborne illness outbreaks.

Smoking ordinance violations in food establishments.

For more information, visit sanantonio.gov/health or call 210-207-5260.

Sponsored article by City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

