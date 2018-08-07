Need a job? Northside ISD is hiring bus drivers

SA Live Featured Clip

SAN ANTONIO - Are you looking for a job opportunity?

Northside ISD is hiring bus drivers for the new school year.

"Right now, Northside offers you a paid training if you come and apply to be a bus driver," said a Northside ISD staff specialist employee. "We provide the training for the CDL license to make sure you're successful." 

Working at Northside ISD benefits:

  • Largest school district in Bexar County
  • Named one of Forbes magazine's "Top Employers in America"
  • Paid training
  • Ten paid vacation days
  • Retirement plan
  • Health plan

"We have a lot of retired dads and stay at home moms that have become bus drivers," said a Northside ISD staffing specialist employee.

If you're interested in applying to work at Northside ISD, click here for the application.

For more information, visit nisd.net/hr/jobs or call 210-397-8600. 

 

 

 

Information courtesy of Northside ISD.

