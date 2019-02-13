Need help putting together a bouquet for Valentine's Day?

SAN ANTONIO - If you need help putting together a flower bouquet for Valentine's Day, H-E-B has you covered.
10 steps to build your flower bouquet for Valentine's Day:
Step 1: Head to your local grocery store or florist.
Step 2: Buy a dozen roses, a package of greenery and a package of filler.
Pro tip from H-E-B: "Filler" are accent flowers (Baby's Breath is a good option).
Step 3: Fill a clean vase to the neckline with water, and add a preservative.
Step 4: Gather your greenery and trim it a couple of inches from the bottom.
Step 5: Gather six of your roses and cut them shorter than the other six (This will create a layered effect).
Step 6: Gather five roses and cut less off than the previous six.
Step 7: Cut and add your filler (Baby's Breath).
Step 8: Cut and add your last rose to the center. Cut less off the rose so that it's the tallest.
Step 9: Pull off the guard petals.
Step 10: Enjoy your bouquet!
For more information, visit heb.com.
Information courtesy of H-E-B.
