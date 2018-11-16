SA Live Featured Clip

Need some legal assistance? "DWI Guru" is here to help

Call 210-275-7294 to speak with RC Pate's law office in San Antonio

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - When it comes to legal matters, technology now plays a big part in prosecutions in the court room.

RC Pate, who goes by the nickname "DWI Guru" specializes in being a lawyer-scientist.

"A lawyer-scientist is somebody who has been designated by the American Chemical Society to be both proficient as being a lawyer and as an scientist," said Pate. "Specifically the type of science that might be used in a criminal prosecution."

Currently there are only 61 lawyer-scientists in the entire world.

"Right now I'm the only lawyer-scientist who can take cases in town (San Antonio)," Pate said.

RC Pate practice areas

  • DWI in Texas
  • DUI in Texas
  • Criminal defense
  • Driver's license suspension

RC Pate's Law Offices

  • 625 North Alamo St., San Antonio
  • 409 South Carancahua, Corpus Christi

For more information, visit DWIguru.com or call 210-275-7294.

 

 

 

Information courtesy of RC Pate.

