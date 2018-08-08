Need to visit the ER? Complete Care is open 24 hours

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for fast and efficient emergency room, Complete Care is your go-to!

Complete Care is one of the highest-rated ERs in San Antonio.

Benefits of visiting Complete Care:

Short wait times

All the benefits of a larger ER

See an ER-trained doctor in less than 10 minutes

Immediate lab work, CT scan, ultrasound and X-rays are provided

What makes Complete Care stand out from other ER clinics?

"We want to make you feel more comfortable and make sure that we are doing everything efficiently," said Dr. Tim Vu, M.D., at Complete Care.

Four locations conveniently located in San Antonio:

Fossil Creek | 22250 Bulverde Road #120

Brooks City Base | 2619 SE Military Drive #101

De Zavala | 4999 De Zavala Road

Culebra Road | 10628 Culebra Road

For more information, visit visitcompletecare.com.

Information courtesy of Complete Care.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.