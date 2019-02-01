New Balance San Antonio partners with Kinetic Kids Walk.Run.Roll 5K

SAN ANTONIO - For the second year in a row, New Balance San Antonio is partnering with Kinetic Kids Inc. for the 5K event Walk.Run.Roll to benefit 2,800 local children with special needs.

Kinetic Kids, Inc. has raised over $150,000 in its programs through Walk.Run.Roll events, and with your support 2019 will be just as successful to help local children.

Walk.Run.Roll is happening Saturday, Feb. 9 at Wheatley Heights Sports Complex at 10 a.m rain or shine.

"Kinetic Kids got started in 2001 and we serve children in 18 different sports, with over 260 programs," said Kacey Wernli, co-executive director at Kinetic Kids, Inc.

The 5K event is geared to help children of all abilities to build up their courage and self esteem, and to just have fun!

If you are interested in registering, volunteering or becoming a sponsor for Kinetic Kids,

click here.

For more information, visit newbalancesanantonio.com or call 210-861-5758.

