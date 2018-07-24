New 'Dream Tomorrow Today' exhibit at The DoSeum

SAN ANTONIO - Make sure to have some fun this summer at The DoSeum and check out the new exhibit, "Dream Tomorrow Today," with the kiddos.

'Dream Tomorrow Today'

"It's all about the future and part of the city's tricentennial celebration," said Meredith Doby, DoSeum vice president of exhibits. "We are letting the kids decide our city's future for the next 300 years."

Kids can also learn the value of recycling and repurposing in the new exhibit.

Summer discounts at The DoSeum:



Now through Aug. 11, guests can receive $5 off general admission every day after 4 p.m.



Not valid with any other promotions or discounts

Does not apply to online ticket purchases

Summer hours: 9-6 p.m. every day except Sundays, open until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays

For more information, visit thedoseum.org or call 210-212-4453.

Information courtesy of The DoSeum.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.