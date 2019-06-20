New summer attractions, shows at SeaWorld San Antonio for all ages

SAN ANTONIO - SeaWorld San Antonio has new summer fun from day to night for all ages to enjoy!

"Every year we bring something new to the park, be it through Aquatica or rides or shows," said Chuck Cureau, public relations spokesman for SeaWorld San Antonio.

Be sure to cool off at SeaWorld's water park in Aquatica this summer.

If you're looking for a new thrill, Ihu's Breakaway Falls is a multidrop tower slide where the floor will literally break away and send guests on an exhilarating free fall. It's also the tallest drop slide in Texas.

SeaWorld San Antonio's all-new experiences for 2019:

Riptide Rescue

Turtle Reef

Sea Swinger

Electric Ocean

SeaWorld's Electric Ocean

Nights glow brighter at SeaWorld this summer with its vibrant animal shows and new attractions.

Blast away with the pyrotechnic water ski thrills of HydroPower: Xtreme FX, soar on waves of energy at Shamu’s Celebration - Light Up the Night and cap it all off with a dazzling display of fireworks.

"When the sun goes down, stars and moon come out -- SeaWorld San Antonio transforms into Electric Ocean, it's like a glowing sea and lights," Cureau said. "The shows at night are different from the shows during the day."

Keep the party going with SeaWorld San Antonio's new end-of-the-night show fireworks show, IgNite, featuring a soundtrack of electronic dance music.

For more information about SeaWorld, visit seaworld.com/san-antonio or call 210-520-4732.

Sponsored article by SeaWorld San Antonio.

