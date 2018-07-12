Northside ISD to hold job fairs to fill auxiliary positions

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a job, Northside ISD is hiring!

There will be two Northside ISD job fairs to look out for next week: Tuesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 19.

"We are currently looking to add some amazing people in our custodial, child nutrition and transportation departments," said Mark Rustan, director of human resources at Northside ISD.

Why Northside ISD is a great place to work:

✔️ Named to Forbes magazine's annual ranking of "America's Best Employers," coming in at 144th

✔️ Offers competitive hourly rates of pay + 10 paid vacation days

✔️ Pays 70% of the medical premiums if an employee takes one of the medical plans

✔️ Offers affordable medical, dental, vision and retirement benefits

✔️ Employees participate in the Teacher Retirement System

✔️ Provides paid commercial driver's license training classes for bus drivers

"We are looking for individuals to be a part of our amazing family and close-knit culture," Rustan said.

NISD Custodial Job Fair

Tuesday, July 17

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Northside Activity Center

NISD Child Nutrition Job Fair

Thursday, July 19

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Northside Activity Center

For more information, visit nisd.net or call 210-397-8600.

Information courtesy of Northside ISD.

