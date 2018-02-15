Have knee pain? This new treatment will bring back your quality of life

SAN ANTONIO - The days of having knee pain are over!

There is finally a device that will take away your pain and bring back the quality of life you have been yearning for.

South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital uses the NAVIO™ Surgical System to perform a robotic-assisted knee replacement.

What exactly is the NAVIO™ Surgical System?

It's a robotic assistance that delivers accurate and precise results that can help you return to the activities you love.

Dr. Brandon Bloome, South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital, said, "It's transformed how we do procedures. Patients can get up after surgery and walk without pain."

Did you know that there are 30 million Americans suffering from osteoarthritis?

3 benefits of having knee replacement surgery with the NAVIO™ Surgical System ⬇

Accurately placed implants

Quick recovery time

Patients can walk after surgery

"The most important thing is to see our patients return back to normal in a timely manner," Dr. Bloome said.

If you have knee pain or have any questions about knee replacement surgery, Dr. Bloome will be hosting an hour-long seminar.

Learn how to put knee pain behind you at the "Knee Pain Seminar" 😊

Date: Thursday, Feb. 22

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Location: 18600 N. Hardy Oak Blvd

There will also be snacks and refreshments to enjoy; you will even have a VIP tour that evening.

If you know or think you are a candidate for knee replacement surgery, you can call South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital at 210-361-7409 or visit SAroboticsurgery.com.

