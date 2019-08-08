North Park Toyota of San Antonio biggest sale of the year

SAN ANTONIO - North Park Toyota of San Antonio is having its biggest sale of the year throughout August!

North Park Toyota of San Antonio has extended hours throughout August and will be open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

"This is our biggest sales event of the year, it's the Toyota national clearance event," said Brian Gothard, new car manager at North Park Toyota of San Antonio.

"The best offer we have on the table is the 2019 Toyota Tundra, with the 2019 special edition Tundra you get $5,000 cashback on that truck or you can get $2,000 cashback and 0% financing for 72 months," said Gothard.

In addition to the incentives that North Park Toyota of San Antonio is offering, customers will also receive three years of vehicle maintenance and unlimited car washes for one year (valid for August purchases).

North Park Toyota of San Antonio offers free Wi-Fi, snacks and drinks, advanced service facility, a cozy lounge area, courtesy vehicles and easy online financing is available.

For more information, visit northparktoyota.com or call 210- 635-5000.

Sponsored article by North Park Toyota of San Antonio.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.