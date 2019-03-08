Biggest sales event of the year at North Park Toyota of San Antonio & luxurious customer amenities

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for great deals and savings on Toyota vehicles in March, North Park Toyota of San Antonio is your go-to!

North Park Toyota of San Antonio is only a 15-minute drive from San Antonio on the south side.

During March, customers can get 0% financing for 72 months on new Toyota Tundras, and there are no taxes if you lease a 2019 Toyota Corolla, 2019 Toyota Camry or 2019 Toyota RAV4.

North Park Toyota of San Antonio also has extended hours for everyone to take a chance on exclusive incentives.

North Park Toyota of San Antonio customer amenities

Customers can expect a superior car-buying experience at North Park Toyota of San Antonio.

The amazing customer amenities include free car washes, a comfortable and cozy waiting area, free drinks, free popcorn and affordable food.

"We decided to do something special for our customers and bring them a luxurious experience," said Tania Eubanks, general manager at North Park Toyota of San Antonio.

On Saturdays and Sundays, North Park Toyota of San Antonio offers customers free massages.

For more information on the March specials, visit northparktoyota.com or call 210-636-5000.

Information courtesy of North Park Toyota of San Antonio.

