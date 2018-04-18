Northside Bond Committee requests voters to approve NISD school bond in May

SAN ANTONIO - This is a great chance to make a difference for the future of our children and add new security systems to schools!

On May 5, 2018, Northside ISD is calling for an $848 million bond to improve security and renovations in schools.

The school bond election will be May 5 and early voting starts April 23-May 1.

"This bond helps school districts borrow money," said John Folks, Tri-Chair. "When people go vote they're voting to decide if the school district has the authority to borrow the money."

If the bond is approved by voters, the money allocated in the bond will help NISD schools in the following areas:



Renovation

Building new schools

Infrastructure

Parking lots

New air conditioners

New roofs

New security systems

"We are going to finish putting security lobbies in all the elementary schools where people have to check in before they get admittance into the school building," Folks said.

What will School Bond 2018 cost the average Northside homeowner?



An average home in Northside is estimated at $218,540

If there is no increase in appraisal value, property owners would see no tax increase until 2019, at which time they would see a slight property tax increase of $0.03 a month



By 2025, the owners of an average home in Northside could see their taxes increase by $8.10 a month



If appraisals increase between 2.5 and 3.5 percent a year, estimated monthly taxes on an average home would increase by $22.10 in 2025

"I tell people all the time it’s about a couple of Whataburgers when you add up how much the cost will be for a taxpayer," Folks said.

For more information about the Northside Bond Committee, visit northsidebond.com.

