Northside ISD expands pre-kindergarten program; limited tuition-based slots available now

SAN ANTONIO - It's never too early to learn, Northside Independent School District is expanding its pre-k program to include a full day of free pre-kindergarten at 33 schools for qualifying families.

Northside ISD will be offering applications for tuition-based spots on a limited basis until April 15.

Northside ISD offers a curriculum tailor-made for students, with a learning environment that's engaging and allows students to be are involved in fine arts and physical education.

"This is an increased opportunity for quality early childhood education, which we know is not only important for the individual children and families, but for all of us in the community," said Dr. Janis Jordan, deputy superintendent at Northside ISD.

Parents of qualifying children can register their children for pre-K now with Northside ISD.

"Those who do not meet the qualifications can apply for slots," said Dr. Jordan.

For more information visit, nisd.net/prekinder or call 210-397-8745.

Information courtesy of Northside ISD. This is a sponsored article.

