Party in a Box with Over the Top Cake Supplies

SAN ANTONIO - If you're throwing a party and you're not sure what to do, Over the Top Cake Supplies has the perfect solution with its Party in a Box.

"Party in a Box is created for home entertainment, it's for the moms looking for birthday ideas and for team building events," said Jean Lennaco, director of operations, Over the Top Cake Supplies.

There are 13 varieties to choose from in each Party in a Box.

Inside each Party in a Box, buyers will find sprinkles, buttercream, coloring for the icing, cakes and step-by-step instructions on how to create your delicious sweet.

Over the Top Cake Supplies sweepstakes

Three lucky winners will receive a Party in a Box from Over the Top Cake Supplies, which includes all the supplies needed for a six-person party!

The winners can choose from the cake kit, cupcake kit, cake pop kit or cookies kit.

Enter the contest here.

For more information, visit overthetopcakesupplies.com or call 210-475-3032.

Sponsored article by Over the Top Cake Supplies.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.