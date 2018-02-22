Planting a tree can help save you money on your electric bill

SAN ANTONIO - Go green and get green!

CPS Energy now has a rebate program where you will get money back in your pocket simply by planting trees.

You will not only be getting green back in your pocket, but you will be conserving energy and helping the environment.

It's a win-win situation.

Albert Cantu, CPS Energy spokesman, said, "It's a rebate for $50 a tree that's five gallons or larger. You can get up to five rebates per address. You can get $250 just for planting trees."

Cantu said the most common tree here in San Antonio is Live Oak.

In order to plant your tree, you will have to call 811 two days before you plant a tree.

It's a Texas state law to call 811 before you plant a tree for safety reasons.

"When we think about energy savings, it's all about the right tree in the right place around your home," said Cantu.

CPS Energy has made it super easy for you to plant the right tree around your home; they have made a PDF on CPSEnergy.com showing you where to plant trees to maximize your energy efficiency.

What is the Green Shade Tree Rebate Program? 🌳

Some of the qualifying trees include:

Live Oak

Texas Red Oak

Texas Walnut

For a complete list of qualifying trees, you can visit CPS Energy.

Steps you need to complete in order to qualify for the CPS Energy Green Shade Tree Rebate Program:



Recent CPS Energy bill postmarked no later than 5/15/18

Purchased a tree between 10/1/17 and 4/30/18

Tree must be a qualified species

Lifetime limit of 5 rebates per address

5 gallon or larger trees

Photocopy of original sales receipt from tree purchase

$50 for each eligible tree up to $250 (5 trees)

For more information on CPS Energy and the Green Shade Tree Rebate Program, you can visit cpsenergy.com or call 210-353-2222.

Don't forget CPS Energy customers can receive up to $250 rebate for five trees per address!

Information courtesy of CPS Energy.

