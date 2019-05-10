Summer is near! Port Aransas & Mustang Island open for business

SAN ANTONIO - Summer is almost here and the beach is calling.

Everything in Port Aransas is up and running once again after Hurricane Harvey struck the Texas coastline almost two years ago.

The town has some new and exciting attractions for the entire family.

"We are fully opened and recovered 100% from Harvey," said Jeffrey Hentz, president and CEO of the Port Aransas tourism bureau. "Everything that was damaged is now repaired and brand-new. We've got over 4,000 rooms that are coming back online."

Port Aransas and Mustang Island are comprised of 18 miles of beautiful shoreline and wide, sandy beaches.

"We will be able to get everybody into Port Aransas to enjoy a great week-long vacation," Hentz said.

Port Aransas offers year-round outdoor activities including sport fishing, parasailing, dolphin watching and kayaking, and it also has shops with an array of restaurants to enjoy.

For more information, visit visitportaransas.com.

Sponsored article by Port Aransas Tourism Bureau.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.