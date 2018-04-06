Ready. Set. GROW.

SAN ANTONIO - It’s spring and H-E-B Texas Backyard has got you covered to help you spruce up your backyard garden and patio this season!

Your local H-E-B is your one-stop shop for all your gardening supplies!

"Everything in the H-E-B Texas Backyard garden center is 20% off now through April 17 in the peak of the garden season," said James Salazar, senior buyer, Texas Backyard.



"The weather is right, Easter just passed and everybody is working in their yards getting things going," Salazar said.

Items you can find in the H-E-B Texas Backyard garden center:

Gardening supplies

Pottery

Patio and outdoor decor

H-E-B Texas Backyard garden center.

H-E-B has a simple program, "THRILL, FILL, SPILL" to help make each customer's container gardening experience easier.

Check out H-E-B's "THRILL, FILL, SPILL program:

1.Thrill: Place a tall plant in the center of a pot.

2. Fill: Place smaller plants in the empty spaces of a pot.

3. Spill: Use dangling plants to spill over the sides of a pot.

The great thing is that you can find these plants at all of the H-E-B locations!

Three helpful tips for your gardening experience:



STEP 1: Pick a container with a drainage hole

STEP 2: Fill it with new Earth Top Shelf Potting Soil

STEP 3: Pick three to five flowers with different colors and textures

Here are some creative gardening tips from H-E-B Texas Backyard:





Go for the "Thriller"

Choose one or two vertical plants for height.

Go for the "Filler"

Choose two or three plants for fullness.

Go for the "Spiller"

Choose one to three trailing plants for a complete look.

For more information on H-E-B Texas Backyard, visit heb.com.

