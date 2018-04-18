Receive 50% off tickets to the San Antonio Home Show

SAN ANTONIO - Ready to make some home improvements this year?

The 12th annual San Antonio Home Show is the perfect place to find supplies to help upgrade your home!

The show will be held Friday, April 20-22 at the Freeman Coliseum Expo in Hall A&B.

Plus, Southwest Exteriors is excited to announce a new partnership with Marvin Windows!

"Marvin Windows has pioneered the fiberglass window market. We are excited to leverage their 100 years of family business with our great reputation here in San Antonio to help our clients," said Ryan Houchen, sales leader at Southwest Exteriors.

You will even have a chance to win an awesome YETI cooler when you stop by the Southwest Exteriors booth at the San Antonio Home Show!

Information about the San Antonio Home Show:

Kids ages 14 and under are free

There is a giant area for kids

General admission tickets are only $9

To get 50% off tickets to the San Antonio Home Show, visit texashomeandgarden.com/tickets/ and enter "KSAT."

For more information, visit southwestexteriors.com or call 210-780-5700.

Information courtesy of Southwest Exteriors.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.