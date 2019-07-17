Receive 50% off registration at St. Mary Magdalen School

SAN ANTONIO - The countdown is on to get kids back to school and St. Mary Magdalen only has a few more spots open for registration.

St. Mary Magdalen School is the only dual-language Catholic school in San Antonio and accepts students as young as 3 years old.

"The schools hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.," said William Daily, principal, St. Mary Magdalen School. "It's important to partner with parents to make life easier for them."

Students receive a bilingual education and get hands-on learning with the outdoor science, technology, engineering and math lab at the school.

SA Live special

If you mention SA Live and register in July, you will receive registration half-off from $180 to $90.

St. Mary Magdalen School offers an array of after-school clubs, from coding to gardening, and sports that include soccer, basketball and T-ball.

"We think the combination of outdoor learning, STEM learning and a bilingual (English, Spanish) setting sets our kids up well for success," said Daily.

For more information, visit stmmsa.org or call 210-735-1381.

Sponsored article by St. Mary Magdalen School.

