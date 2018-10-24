Receive up to $1,500 off at Dr. Rogers Centers

SAN ANTONIO - Are you looking to lose a little bit of weight before the holidays get here?

Dr. Rogers Centers offers a new weight loss solution using the Obalon Balloon System.

"We use Obalon," said Dr. Tamyra Rogers. "It's basically a balloon that you will swallow in a pill form, and it will dissolve. We are able to radiographically see the balloon in place. Then we will blow the balloon up."

Obalon is the first and only swallowable, FDA-approved 3-balloon system for weight loss.

Before and after pictures of Dr. Rogers Centers patients





"It's like if you've had bariatric surgery without having the surgery," Dr. Rogers said. "We can keep the balloon in for six months. We're hoping 50 to 70 pounds of weight loss, just like you'd experience with six months of surgery."

Obalon Balloon System

Swalloable intragastric balloon system

Goal is to lose a minimum of 30% of weight over six months

No surgery, no cuts, no scars

Painless procedure

Intended for adults with BMI of 27-40

Dr. Rogers Centers will first make sure you're a good candidate for the Obalon balloon therapy.

The ideal body mass index (BMI) for the treatment is between 27-40.

