RECIPE: Pumpkin Praline Mousse

SAN ANTONIO - November is the month for turkeys, stuffing and delicious pumpkin pie, but did you know it's also Diabetes Awareness Month?

Baptist Health System offers free resources including healthy recipes for individuals living with diabetes and for family members with the Mission Trail Baptist Hospital Diabetes Support Group.

"One thing that we offer is a free support group," said Brandon Fowler, chief strategy officer, Mission Trail Baptist Hospital. "The group is lead by dietitians, and we have about 20 members come out. It's really a true network."

If you love sweets, and want to try a diabetic friendly dessert, check out the pumpkin praline mousse recipe from Baptist Health System!

"It's diabetic friendly and good for the whole family," said Jennifer Meachum, dietitian.

Recipe:

1 cup fat free milk

1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin

2 packages sugar-free vanilla instant pudding/pie filling

1 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups light whipped topping, thawed

1/2 cup pecans, chopped and toasted

1 tablespoon reduced-fat margarine, melted

1 tablespoon brown sugar or Splenda brown sugar

For more information, visit baptisthealthsystem.com or call 833-848-3833.

