Revive your overall health at Institute for Functional Health

SAN ANTONIO - Are you looking to lose weight and improve your overall health?

You can improve your health and your life by getting to the root of your health problem at the Institute for Functional Health.

The Institute for Functional Health offers services for physical medicine and functional wellness by diving deeper and building comprehensive plans for people to restore their health naturally.

"We have natual and traditional medical providers where we take a non-traditional approach to things," said Dr. Jacob Torres, Clinic Director at the Institute for Functional Health. "We get to the root cause of peoples problems."

Institute for Functional Health patient testimonial

Lucy Vasquez, a patient at the Institute for Functional Health, no longer has high cholesterol and knee pain.

"I was prediabetic, had high cholesterol levels, knee pain and had no energy was my main reason for coming to see Dr. Torres," Vasquez said.

Vasquez said she feels fantastic and has her energy levels back after starting the program at the Institute for Functional Health.

Information courtesy of Institute for Functional Health. This is a sponsored article.

