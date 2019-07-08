Revive your overall health without traditional medication

SAN ANTONIO - Getting to the root of your medical problems can be tough, or you may just need a little more help from professionals.

You can improve your health and life by getting to the root of your health problem at the Institute for Functional Health.

"We are very unique in the fact that we blend traditional medicine with alternative medicine," said Dr. Sid Moreno, clinic director at the Institute for Functional Health.

The Institute for Functional Health offers services for physical medicine and functional wellness.

"It's an amazing journey for me, it's a life-changing experience," said Yuri, a patient at the Institute for Functional Health. "I was diagnosed pre-diabetic. With their help, I lost 25 pounds in three months. I want to grow old gracefully and not be dependent on medication."

