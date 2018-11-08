Win a FREE ROKU at San Antonio Auto & Truck Show

SAN ANTONIO - If you love trucks and cars, the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show is the place to be!

The San Antonio Auto & Truck Show is known as the 'Largest Showroom in South Texas' and it's going to be bigger than ever to celebrate its 50th anniversary showcase.

The four-day event will take place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center Thursday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 18.

The first 250 guests Saturday, Nov. 17 will receive a free Roku stick at the KSAT 12 booth at the SA Auto & Truck Show.

"You name it, we have it," said Cassandra Lazenby, S.A. Auto & Truck Show spokesperson. "We have something for the whole family."

Show visitors can shop and compare all makes and models of cars and trucks under one roof.

Guests can even have a meet & greet with stars of Discovery Channel's "Fast N' Loud."

Admission

Free for children ages 5 and under

$4 for children ages 6-10

$12 for adults online

$14 for adults at the door

$8 for military and seniors

Purchase tickets here

For more information, visit saautoshow.com or call 210-732-9647.

Information courtesy of SA Auto Dealers.

