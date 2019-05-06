'Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka' now playing at Magik Theatre

SAN ANTONIO - Willy Wonka fans can now experience Roald Dahl's timeless story of the world-famous candy man and his quest to find an heir comes to chocolate-covered life at The Magik Theatre.

The theater's production of "Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka" runs through Saturday, June 8, and is ideal for ages 5 to 10 years old.

"I think it's a fun show, it's exciting and initially you would think it's a show about candy, but there's something really profound to it," said John Stillwaggon, the actor who plays Willy Wonka. "At the heart of this play and this story is gratitude and gratitude is the key to all happiness."

Willy Wonka sweepstakes

You can win four tickets to see Willy Wonka at The Magik Theatre here!

The winner will be contacted Thursday.

You can get $5 off tickets by using the promo code KSAT.

For more information, visit magiktheatre.org.

Sponsored article by The Magik Theatre.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.