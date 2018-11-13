Run4Hunger at SA Food Bank's 'Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk'

SAN ANTONIO - Turkey lovers, runners and friends rejoice!

Join Davis Law Firm this Thanksgiving Day in fighting hunger by participating in the San Antonio Food Bank's Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.

With your participation, you will be providing a Thanksgiving turkey dinner to a family in need.

This family and pet friendly event is one of the few races through the King William District and downtown San Antonio.

"You can feel good when you sit down to your Thanksgiving meal with your family that you did something important that helped others in need," said Jeff Davis, attorney at law and owner of Davis Law Firm.

SA Food Bank's 'Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk'

Thursday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day)

6:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Located at Commanders House (map shown below)

Register here

Davis Law Firm

Davis Law Firm is your San Antonio personal injury law firm that is "Here 4 You."

You can call or text the 4's at 210-444-4444.

For more information about Davis Law Firm, visit davislaw.com.

Information courtesy of Davis Law Firm.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.