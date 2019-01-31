SA Live Big Game Special: Tips on how to recycle properly

SAN ANTONIO - Are you ready for the big game Sunday, Feb. 3?

The big game is a time to watch football and eat good food, but what happens to all the leftover trash?

The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Department has some fun virtual games on its webite to help you learn how to recycle your trash properly.

As the city of San Antonio grows, the goal is to reduce the volume of trash in the landfills.

The best way to send less trash to landfills is to recycle better, recycle more and recycle correctly.

Recycling expo for homeschool students:

The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department is now able to help educate and communicate the importance of proper recycling to people who are homeschooled through recycling expos.

These two-hour recycling expos include educational presentations, activities, games, prizes and, of course, Curby The Smart Cart and his friends.

"We are very excited to welcome a new audience for us, the homeschooled families of San Antonio," said Marcus Lee, marketing mangager of the City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department.

To register for one of the recycling expos, click here.

Recycling facts:

100 million trees are cut down in the U.S. annually to make paper for junk mail.

50,000 pieces of plastic are floating in every square mile of the world's oceans.

20 to 50 million metric tons of electronics in the world are thrown away annually.

For more information, visit sarecycles.org.

Information courtesy of City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department.

