San Antonio Home & Garden Show welcomes Jeff Lewis as celebrity guest Saturday at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO - The 39th Annual San Antonio Home & Garden Show is back and better than ever this weekend!

You can learn, shop, explore and get your hands on different ways to improve your home and garden.

Jeff Lewis, from Bravo's hit show, "Flipping Out," will be the celebrity guest of the San Antonio Home & Garden Show, and kids can enjoy a special appearance from Peppa Pig in the Kids Zone.

San Antonio Home & Garden Show schedule:

Friday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For ticket information, visit sanantoniohomeshows.com or call 210-408-0998.

