San Antonio Home Show is perfect for family fun this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Are you in the market to redecorate your home?

The show will feature Katherine Kaye McMillan, author of the book "Home Decorating for Dummies," which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

San Antonio native Adeina Anderson will also join us to show us how to do DIY Halloween projects for kids and adults alike.

There will also be a Kids Zone if you take the kiddos with you.

What to expect at the San Antonio Home Show

This event is a great resource for seeking expert advice, money saving tips, remodeling ideas, landscape features and everything you need for your home and garden!

Get hands-on experiences through workshops

Save money with show-only specials and incentives

Meet face-to-face with experts

San Antonio Home Show

Friday, Oct. 26 (2-6 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 27 (10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 28 (11 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Enter to win a Family 4-Pack to the San Antonio Home Show here!

For more information, visit texashomeandgarden.com.

Information courtesy of Texas Home & Garden Show.

