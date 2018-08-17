San Antonio hosts 22nd annual Hunters Extravaganza Aug. 17-19

SAN ANTONIO - If you love everything hunting related and camo, the 22nd annual Hunters Extravaganza is where you need to be this weekend in San Antonio!

The Hunters Extravaganza will be at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall Friday-Sunday.

Trade show hours

Friday: 3-8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

You can receive free entry if you are the following:

Military, first-responders, police

Children under 12

TTHA members on Friday

For more information, visit TTHA.com or call 210-523-8500.

Texas Trophy Hunters Association is a member-based organization that focuses on preserving and promoting the hunting and outdoor industry through the publishing of The Journal magazine, Trophy Hunters TV and the Hunters Extravaganza trade shows.

Information courtesy of Texas Trophy Hunters Association.

