San Antonio Missions Baseball Club jersey giveaway Friday

SAN ANTONIO - Baseball season is in full swing in San Antonio!
The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club is now a Triple-A minor league baseball team.
Triple-A baseball is the highest level of play in Minor League Baseball in the United States and Mexico.
"It's Triple-A. It's a big step up from Double-A from the past 70 years that the Missions have been Double-A," said Mark Meyers, director of public relations for San Antonio Missions Baseball Club.
The first 2,000 fans at Wolffe Stadium on Friday night will receive a silver and black San Antonio Missions Baseball Club jersey.
The gates open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7:05 p.m.
Missions jersey giveaways:
- Friday, May 31, burnt orange theme
- Friday, July 12, Milwaukee Brewers theme
- Friday, August 16, maroon theme
For more information, visit samissions.com or call 210-675-7275.
