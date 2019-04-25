San Antonio Missions Baseball Club jersey giveaway Friday

SAN ANTONIO - Baseball season is in full swing in San Antonio!

The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club is now a Triple-A minor league baseball team.

Triple-A baseball is the highest level of play in Minor League Baseball in the United States and Mexico.

"It's Triple-A. It's a big step up from Double-A from the past 70 years that the Missions have been Double-A," said Mark Meyers, director of public relations for San Antonio Missions Baseball Club.

The first 2,000 fans at Wolffe Stadium on Friday night will receive a silver and black San Antonio Missions Baseball Club jersey.

The gates open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7:05 p.m.

Missions jersey giveaways:

Friday, May 31, burnt orange theme

Friday, July 12, Milwaukee Brewers theme

Friday, August 16, maroon theme

For more information, visit samissions.com or call 210-675-7275.

Sponsored article by San Antonio Missions Baseball Club.

