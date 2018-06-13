San Antonio State Hospital hosts job fair on June 20

SAN ANTONIO - If you are a medical professional looking for a job in the area of San Antonio, the San Antonio State Hospital will be hosting a job fair next week!
The job fair will be held on Wednesday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Positions that are available:
- Psychiatric nurses
- Psychiatric nursing assistants
- Housekeeping
- Custodial
"We have all kinds of opportunities," said Gerald Shackelford, staff support. "We would love to meet you at the job fair."
Tips to be successful at a job fair:
- Come ready to be interviewed
- Dress for success
- Be confident
San Antonio State Hospital Job Fair
- Date: Wednesday, June 20
- Time: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Location: 6711 S New Braunfels Ave.
(Gate guards will be directing traffic at both the New Braunfels and S. Presa gate entrances)
For more information, visit dshs.texas.gov/mhhospitals/SanAntonioSH/default.shtm or call 210-531-7772.
Information courtesy of San Antonio State Hospital.
