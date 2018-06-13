San Antonio State Hospital hosts job fair on June 20

SAN ANTONIO - If you are a medical professional looking for a job in the area of San Antonio, the San Antonio State Hospital will be hosting a job fair next week!

The job fair will be held on Wednesday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

More Headlines

Positions that are available:



Psychiatric nurses

Psychiatric nursing assistants

Housekeeping

Custodial

"We have all kinds of opportunities," said Gerald Shackelford, staff support. "We would love to meet you at the job fair."

Tips to be successful at a job fair:



Come ready to be interviewed Dress for success Be confident

San Antonio State Hospital Job Fair

Date: Wednesday, June 20

Time: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Location: 6711 S New Braunfels Ave.

(Gate guards will be directing traffic at both the New Braunfels and S. Presa gate entrances)

For more information, visit dshs.texas.gov/mhhospitals/SanAntonioSH/default.shtm or call 210-531-7772.

Information courtesy of San Antonio State Hospital.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.