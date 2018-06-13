SA Live Featured Clip

San Antonio State Hospital hosts job fair on June 20

Event to be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - If you are a medical professional looking for a job in the area of San Antonio, the San Antonio State Hospital will be hosting a job fair next week!

The job fair will be held on Wednesday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Positions that are available:
 

  • Psychiatric nurses
  • Psychiatric nursing assistants
  • Housekeeping
  • Custodial

"We have all kinds of opportunities," said Gerald Shackelford, staff support. "We would love to meet you at the job fair."

 

Tips to be successful at a job fair:
 

  1. Come ready to be interviewed
  2. Dress for success
  3. Be confident

 

San Antonio State Hospital Job Fair

  • Date: Wednesday, June 20
  • Time: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. 
  • Location: 6711 S New Braunfels Ave.

(Gate guards will be directing traffic at both the New Braunfels and S. Presa gate entrances)

For more information, visit dshs.texas.gov/mhhospitals/SanAntonioSH/default.shtm or call 210-531-7772.

Information courtesy of San Antonio State Hospital.

