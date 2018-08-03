Save big at Bealls for back-to-school shopping

SAN ANTONIO - Bealls has every little thing you need to go back to school!

From clothes to backpacks, desk accessories, shoes, school uniforms and everything in between.

Bealls has all the essentials for move-in day for that new dorm room or apartment.

"We have sheets, throw blankets and throw pillows for the kids heading to college," said Lori Vasquez, Bealls store manager. "It's all about making them comfortable from their home away from home."

Give back at Bealls

Bring classroom dreams to life by supporting DonorsChoose.org when you shop at Bealls now through Aug. 19.

You can even help fund a local teacher’s project!

When you donate $5 or more, you will receive a $5 coupon at Bealls.

For more information, visit beallsonline.com.

Information courtesy of Bealls.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.