Say goodbye to your allergies with a squeaky clean home!

SAN ANTONIO - If you need to deep clean your home, now is the time to do so!

Did you know that cleaning your carpet and floors can help fight those stubborn allergies?

It's that time of the year when people in south Texas are struggling from mountain cedar and oak pollen, and Dirt Free Carpet wants you to breathe again in a dirt-free home!

3 benefits of using Dirt Free Carpet

NO soaps or chemicals are used. ❌ NO soapy residue is left behind in carpets. ❌ NO tap water – only super high-power water steam. ❌

Aubrey Thoede, company founder said, "Our giant machine reaches down and deep cleans every crack and crevice of your carpet."

Dirt Free Carpet services

Listed below are some of the services Dirt Free Carpet offers.

Thoede said, "We have an amazing system with no soaps or chemicals."

Carpet cleaning & repair

Tile/hard surface cleaning

Upholstery

Persian & oriental rugs

Air duct cleaning

Stone refinishing

Drapery cleaning

Promo at Dirt Free Carpet: Right now you can get 3 rooms for $99.95 (normally costs $150). If you make a purchase of tile, grout, leather, drapes, upholstery, you can get a FREE room of carpet cleaning PLUS a $100 speed dry for free.

To schedule an appointment, you can visit www.dirtfreecarpet.com or call 210-682- 5326.

Information courtesy: Dirt Free Carpet

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.