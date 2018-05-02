SA Live Featured Clip

SAVE on dental care! Braces starting at just $75 per month

Celebrate Dental & Braces offers affordable dental care for entire family

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - If you're low on cash from Fiesta fun --- there is an affordable option to have a total teeth transformation on a budget! 

Now is the time to check out Celebrate Dental & Braces for all your family dentistry needs.

Believe it or not, Celebrate Dental is offering braces starting at only $75 per month! 

"We all want to save money and get the best value for our dollar," said Roman Garcia, a media personality and patient at Celebrate Dental & Braces. "Celebrate offers affordable plans even if you don't have insurance."

4 benefits of visiting Celebrate Dental & Braces

  • Celebrate Dental offers braces for $75 per month
  • Family-friendly atmosphere
  • Payment plans available 
  • Celebrate Dental strives to be convenient, friendly and affordable 
     

"When I went in to Celebrate for a cleaning, I was so impressed by their services.You can't beat their prices," said Garcia.

 

Services available at Celebrate Dental & Braces

  • General dental

  • Dental implants

  • Emergency dental 

  • Orthodontics 
     

"Celebrate Dental wanted to have a dental practice that would be affordable for all families and their budgets," said Garcia.

 

Celebrate Dental locations in San Antonio

Open Monday -- Friday: 8-7 p.m. and Saturday: 8-1 p.m. Sunday: Closed

  1. 8700 Marbach Road
    San Antonio, TX 78227

  2. 6810 Bandera Road, Suite 2
    San Antonio, TX 78238

  3. 5201 Walzem Rd
    San Antonio, TX 78218

  4. 4965 W. Commerce St. (Dentist speaks Spanish)
    San Antonio, TX 78237

 

 

 

For more information, you can visit celebratedental.com or call 210-201-1696.

Information courtesy of Celebrate Dental & Braces. 

