SAVE on dental care! Braces starting at just $75 per month

SAN ANTONIO - If you're low on cash from Fiesta fun --- there is an affordable option to have a total teeth transformation on a budget!

Now is the time to check out Celebrate Dental & Braces for all your family dentistry needs.

Believe it or not, Celebrate Dental is offering braces starting at only $75 per month!

"We all want to save money and get the best value for our dollar," said Roman Garcia, a media personality and patient at Celebrate Dental & Braces. "Celebrate offers affordable plans even if you don't have insurance."

4 benefits of visiting Celebrate Dental & Braces

Celebrate Dental offers braces for $75 per month

Family-friendly atmosphere

Payment plans available

Celebrate Dental strives to be convenient, friendly and affordable



"When I went in to Celebrate for a cleaning, I was so impressed by their services.You can't beat their prices," said Garcia.

Services available at Celebrate Dental & Braces

General dental

Dental implants

Emergency dental

Orthodontics



"Celebrate Dental wanted to have a dental practice that would be affordable for all families and their budgets," said Garcia.

Celebrate Dental locations in San Antonio

Open Monday -- Friday: 8-7 p.m. and Saturday: 8-1 p.m. Sunday: Closed

8700 Marbach Road

San Antonio, TX 78227 6810 Bandera Road, Suite 2

San Antonio, TX 78238 5201 Walzem Rd

San Antonio, TX 78218 4965 W. Commerce St. (Dentist speaks Spanish)

San Antonio, TX 78237

For more information, you can visit celebratedental.com or call 210-201-1696.

Information courtesy of Celebrate Dental & Braces.

