SAVE some CASH while you put out the trash

SAN ANTONIO - Taking the time to separate your trash could save you some cash!

You can get a smaller brown cart and pay a smaller trash fee.

It’s all a part of the City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Cart downsizing program.

"For downsizing, you can save money and it’s easier to handle and store," said Uzair Iqbal, City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management.

Everything you need to know about downsizing to a smaller cart

Large brown cart -- $22.44 (96 gallons)

Medium brown cart -- $19.69 (64 gallons)

Small brown cart -- $17.69 (48 gallons)

"The less we put out in the landfills the better for our San Antonio sustainability," Iqbal said.

What cart do I use?

Brown cart -- TRASH only

Green cart -- ORGANIC material

Blue -- RECYCLABLES

All you have to do is dial is 3-11 to save some cash while you put out your trash and downsize.

For more information, visit http://www.sanantonio.gov/swmd.

Information courtesy of City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department.

