Say goodbye to wrinkles and dark circles under your eyes!

SAN ANTONIO - No one likes the process of aging, especially since you get unwanted wrinkles, dark circles under the eyes and saggy skin.

On the positive side, there is an affordable and non-surgical solution that will help you regain your confidence.

Dr. Rogers Centers offers an affordable procedure called Nanofat Grafting that will rejuvenate your skin naturally with your own fat.

Tamyra Rogers, MD at Dr. Rogers Centers, said, "We can use your own fat as a filler. You won't have a reaction to the liposuction. It will be natural."

You may be thinking, what exactly is Nanofat Grafting?

Nanofat Grafting is an innovative procedure that Dr. Rogers Centers offers to help you look and feel rejuvenated.

You can get Nanofat Grafting in the following areas:

Eyebrows

Cheeks

Hands

Temple

Who is a good candidate for this treatment?

Are you looking for a non-surgical fix that is cost-effective?

Are you bothered by signs of aging such as fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, sunken appearance under the eyes and inadequate facial volume?

If you have said yes to any of the above, you are an ideal candidate for the Nanofat Grafting treatment.



Shown below: before & after pictures of two patients who have been rejuvenated through Nanofat Grafting

Two great benefits of using Nanofat Grafting

Elastin and collagen are stimulated to promote a youthful exterior! Long-lasting results for two years or more.

Dr. Rogers Centers locations:

1. Redland location

2838 N. Loop 1604 E. Suite #104

San Antonio, TX 78232

2. Dominion location

24200 IH-10 West, Suite 107

San Antonio, TX 78257

To schedule a visit with Dr. Rogers Centers, you can visit drrogerscenters.com or call 210-495-2117.

➡ If you call today (Feb. 14, 2018 ) Dr. Rogers Centers will take off $500 for your Nanofat Grafting procedure. Tell them you saw this offer through SA Live :)

Be sure to follow SA Live on Twitter & Facebook for the latest lifestyle trends!

Information provided courtesy of Dr. Rogers Centers.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.