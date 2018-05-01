Say hello to a PERFECT night's rest

SAN ANTONIO - If you snore at night and find it difficult to get a good night's rest, you may want to visit Premier Sleep Solutions.

Say goodbye to snoring and restless nights spent tossing and turning!

Help is on the way.

Premier Sleep Solutions is a dental practice specializing in the treatment of sleeping disorders, including sleep apnea.

What causes snoring?

Sleep apnea is a medical condition where someone has one or more pauses in breathing (or shallow breaths) while sleeping.

"We do home sleep studies," said Veronica Morillos, a sleep technician at Premier Sleep Solutions. "We can get results within 24 hours to find out what's going on."

Instead of using CPAP therapy for sleep apnea, Premier Sleep Solutions offers the oral appliance shown below.



The great thing about the appliance is that you still have a full range of motion, can talk and drink water while using it.

Essential sleep apnea facts to keep in mind:

Sleep apnea affects over 18 million Americans

Sleep apnea can affect your heart

Sleep apnea is more than just snoring

Sleep apnea can be treated

80% of Americans have sleep apnea

"Most medical insurance providers and Medicare cover sleep-related treatments," said Morillos.

You can take a quick sleep assessment here.

For more information about Premier Sleep Solutions, you can call 210-598-8200 or visit StopSnoringTX.com.

