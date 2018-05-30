Say hello to a summer body! Lose 4 inches in 2 weeks

SAN ANTONIO - Summer is here and now is the time to get that beach body you've always wanted!

SliMedica is helping you shed pounds quicker and easier than ever -- without hitting the gym.

You can have your fat painlessly melted away with the Zerona Laser.

SliMedica is a total transformation medical clinic that treats each patient with quality care and thorough medical assessments to ensure you’re successful with your weight loss.

"We have a special recipe for weight loss where we help our patients lose around half a pound to a pound a day," said Alexandrah Castillo, patient counselor at SliMedica.

Patients are guaranteed to see drastic results over the course of four weeks!

Before and after photos of SliMedica patients:

Six steps to weight loss at SliMedica:

1: Come in for a consultation at SliMedica.

2: Medical professionals will run a thorough analysis to determine which program works best for your needs.

3: Nutritionists will create a customized nutrition plan for you.

4: Prescription medication plans will be made available.

5: Visit SliMedica three times a week for 40-minute sessions under the Zerona Laser.

6: Look and feel fabulous after the weight loss treatment is complete!

For more information on SliMedica, you can visit slimedica.com or call 210-361-1480.

Information courtesy of SliMedica.

