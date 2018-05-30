Say hello to the BEST sleep of your life

SAN ANTONIO - Does your partner keep you up late at night snoring?

You could be getting the best sleep of your life!

The Center for Sleep Apnea & Snoring is the place to visit to make sure you and your partner gets a better night's rest.

Tell me more about The Center for Sleep Apnea & Snoring:

The Center for Sleep Apnea & Snoring is a dental practice specializing in the treatment of sleeping disorders, including sleep apnea.

"Sleep apnea can cause diabetes, high blood pressure and even lead to a stroke," said Veronica Morillos, sleep technician.

What causes sleep apnea?

"Sleep apnea is a condition that causes pauses in breathing while you are sleeping," Morillos said. "It can happen hundreds of times at night."

Instead of using the CPAP therapy for sleep apnea, The Center for Sleep Apnea & Snoring offers an oral appliance shown below.

"We have a custom oral fit appliance that will go on your teeth," Morillos said. "You can talk and drink water with it on. It’s very comfortable."

Essential sleep apnea facts to keep in mind:

Sleep apnea affects over 18 million Americans

Sleep apnea can affect your heart

80% of Americans have sleep apnea

Most medical insurance providers and Medicare cover sleep-related treatments.

Take a free sleep assessment here.

For more information, visit stopsnoringtx.com or call 210-598-8200.

Information courtesy of The Center for Sleep Apnea & Snoring.

