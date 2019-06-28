Schlitterbahn celebrates its 40th anniversary; win a family four pack

SAN ANTONIO - The summer heat is here in Texas and Schlitterbahn is your go-to for family fun at the world's best water park in New Braunfels!

For over 40 years, Schlitterbahn has invented everything from the uphill water coaster to the soft surfaces on water playgrounds and has become a Texas summer tradition for people of all ages to enjoy.

If you're looking for a place to stay when you visit Schlitterbahn New Braunfels, the resort at Schlitterbahn is located within the water park.

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels attractions are the largest and most unique collection of water rides in the world.

Guests can enjoy Schlitterbahn's 51 rivers, rides, slides and chutes, making it ideal for beating the summer heat.

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels sweepstakes

You can win a family four pack to Schlitterbahn New Braunfels!

Click here to enter the contest.

For more information, visit schlitterbahn.com or call 830-625-2351.

Sponsored article by Schlitterbahn New Braunfels.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.