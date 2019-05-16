SeaWorld San Antonio's new animal attraction, Turtle Reef, is now open

SAN ANTONIO - SeaWorld San Antonio's newest animal attraction, Turtle Reef, is now open!

Along with the Turtle Reef at SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld has opened two new rides, Riptide Rescue and Sea Swinger.

Riptide Rescue and Sea Swinger are fun and exciting for the whole family to enjoy and are part of the new Turtle Reef attraction.

Turtle Reef is a 126,000-gallon habitat that opened in early May.

SeaWorld guests will be able to see threatened and endangered sea turtles and hundreds of multicolored tropical fish in the floor-to-ceiling underwater habitat.

The habitat also features a unique natural biofiltration process, the only one of its kind in a zoological setting in the United States.

"We are always trying to give our guest's experiences that matter and inspire them to preserve wildlife," said Chuck Cureau, a public relations representative at SeaWorld.

The opening of Turtle Reef marks the fifth consecutive year of major investment in the SeaWorld and Aquatica San Antonio parks.

For more information, visit seaworld.com/san-antonio or call 210-520-4732.

